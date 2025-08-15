Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 4.68 crore

Net loss of Paramount Cosmetics (India) reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.683.72 26 OPM %9.407.80 -PBDT0.120.16 -25 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP-0.060.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

