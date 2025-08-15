Utique Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1018.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.12% to Rs 19.21 croreNet profit of Utique Enterprises rose 1018.18% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.12% to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.2137.03 -48 OPM %-3.49-0.54 -PBDT1.730.24 621 PBT1.660.17 876 NP1.230.11 1018
