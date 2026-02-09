Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto launches India's biggest electric 3-wheeler Bajaj WEGO P9018

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
Bajaj Auto announced the launch of Bajaj WEGO P9018, the biggest electric three-wheeler with India's biggest battery and highest range, addressing evolving customer needs across urban, semi-urban and rural markets.

The WEGO P9018 is equipped with a 17.7 kWh battery, delivering a certified range of 296 km, making it the electric three-wheeler with the longest range in India. Designed to carry more passengers and luggage over medium to longer distances, the P9018 enables improved earnings, an industry first move.

The WEGO P9018 comes with an upgraded Battery Management System (BMS) and enhanced regenerative braking, which play a critical role in maximising efficiency and extending usable range. The vehicle also features a two-speed transmission, 36% gradability, and a 5-year warranty, ensuring dependable performance across varied operating conditions.

 

Speaking on the launch, Samardeep Subandh, President Intra-City Business Unit, Bajaj Auto said, WEGO P9018 is the biggest electric three-wheeler in India, with the largest battery and exceptional range of 296 Kms on 1 charge. WEGO is a great fit for India's urban, semi-urban, and Rural Markets, which need large carrying capacity three-wheelers with long range. This new brand continues to bring the best-in-class three-wheelers to every segment and need for India's last-mile commuting market.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

