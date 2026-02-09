Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eurogrip Tyres opens retail store in Alappuzha, Kerala

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Eurogrip Tyres inaugurated its 12th branded signature store, strengthening the company's retail footprint and national expansion strategy.

With the opening of the store in Alappuzha in Kerala, the brand is looking to explore the state's strong two-wheeler culture and steadily grow automotive aftermarket. The new retail outlet was inaugurated on 29th January in the presence of distinguished guests including members of the Eurogrip team and business partners.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

