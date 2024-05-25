Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.41% to Rs 79.69 croreNet profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies declined 7.34% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 79.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.12% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 253.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
