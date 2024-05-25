Business Standard
Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 22.41% to Rs 79.69 crore
Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies declined 7.34% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 79.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.12% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 253.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.6965.10 22 253.50222.43 14 OPM %15.3726.42 -20.1225.46 - PBDT15.5015.82 -2 53.8358.12 -7 PBT12.1112.87 -6 40.4746.85 -14 NP9.9710.76 -7 32.0636.07 -11
First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

