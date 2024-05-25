Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.41% to Rs 79.69 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 11.12% to Rs 32.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 253.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies declined 7.34% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 79.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.79.6965.10253.50222.4315.3726.4220.1225.4615.5015.8253.8358.1212.1112.8740.4746.859.9710.7632.0636.07