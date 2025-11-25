Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence rises after signing MoU with IUAC

Paras Defence rises after signing MoU with IUAC

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies gained 1.17% to Rs 716.60 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi.

IUAC is an autonomous institute under the University Grants Commission, Ministry of Education. It conducts particle-accelerator-based research and development.

Under the MoU, Paras Defence and IUAC will jointly develop a commercial-grade MRI magnet system. The collaboration aims to enable indigenous manufacturing of superconducting MRI magnet technology. The companies said the project supports Indias push toward self-reliance under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

 

The company reported a 48.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.64 crore on 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 105.72 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Dr Reddys Lab gains after securing EC nod for AVT03

Dr Reddys Lab gains after securing EC nod for AVT03

Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon