Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 5.91% Government Security 2028 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) 6.28% Government Security 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (iii) 7.24% Government Security 2055 for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iv) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on November 28, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Lab gains after securing EC nod for AVT03

Dr Reddys Lab gains after securing EC nod for AVT03

Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

ITI Ltd Slides 2.99%

ITI Ltd Slides 2.99%

Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Modest recovery in INR; Positive cues from equities support

Modest recovery in INR; Positive cues from equities support

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon