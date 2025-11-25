Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure has secured a Rs 276.06 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 7,668 km of AL-59 Zebra conductor for the Khavda transmission project.

The company said the purchase order has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed on a kilometre-rate basis with a price variation (PV) formula.

The contract is slated for completion by 23 November 2026.

Diamond Power Infrastructure clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The mandate adds to the companys project pipeline in the power transmission segment and underscores continued demand in Indias large-scale renewable and grid expansion projects.

 

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 593.3% to Rs 27.73 crore on a 75.1% surge in net sales to Rs 438.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. The companys consolidated net profit slipped 20.9% to Rs 533.97 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 674.96 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,595.83 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 0.14% to Rs 141.10, while Adani Energy Solutions slipped 0.62% to Rs 969.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

