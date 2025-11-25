Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Sales growth of private non-financial companies up 8% in Q2, shows RBI data

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sales growth of listed private non-financial companies rose 8 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal against 5.5 per cent in the preceding three months, led by improvement in all major sectors, the RBI said on Monday. The sales growth during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal was 5.4 per cent. Sales of 1,775 listed private manufacturing companies rose by 8.5 per cent (y-o-y) during Q2:2025-26 as compared to 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, food products, electrical machinery and chemicals industries. Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 7.8 per cent (y-o-y) in their sales during Q2:2025-26 from 6.0 per cent in the previous quarter. Sales of non-IT services companies recorded a double-digit growth of 10.6 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher sales growth recorded by the wholesale and retail trade companies, RBI noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Dr Reddys Lab gains after securing EC nod for AVT03

Dr Reddys Lab gains after securing EC nod for AVT03

Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

ITI Ltd Slides 2.99%

ITI Ltd Slides 2.99%

Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon