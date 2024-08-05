Paras Defence spurts as Q1 PAT zooms to Rs 15 cr

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 3.45% to Rs 1,295 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.85 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 6.01 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 72.95% to Rs 83.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 48.32 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 19.50 crore in the June quarter as compared to 7.83 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 56.34% year on year to Rs 64.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 28.79 crore (up 109.38% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 8.83 crore (up 19.97% YoY) during the quarter.