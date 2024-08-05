Business Standard
Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 21.85% to Rs 123.46 crore
Net profit of Deep Industries rose 18.78% to Rs 37.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.85% to Rs 123.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales123.46101.32 22 OPM %40.9842.43 -PBDT58.9246.96 25 PBT49.1037.94 29 NP37.0631.20 19
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

