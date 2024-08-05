Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.85% to Rs 123.46 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 18.78% to Rs 37.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.85% to Rs 123.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.123.46101.3240.9842.4358.9246.9649.1037.9437.0631.20