Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 20.43% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.26% to Rs 513.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 385.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.513.08385.0212.5112.6062.1046.9656.0442.7040.5533.67