Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.66% to Rs 595.12 croreNet profit of Refex Industries rose 41.18% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.66% to Rs 595.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales595.12382.33 56 OPM %8.149.52 -PBDT44.6831.90 40 PBT39.0629.38 33 NP30.0321.27 41
