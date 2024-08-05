Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.66% to Rs 595.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 41.18% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.66% to Rs 595.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.595.12382.338.149.5244.6831.9039.0629.3830.0321.27