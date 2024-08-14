Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 7.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 55.64 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 7.24% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 55.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.6451.02 9 OPM %9.588.74 -PBDT3.182.90 10 PBT2.282.04 12 NP1.631.52 7
