Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 7.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 55.64 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 7.24% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 55.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55.6451.029.588.743.182.902.282.041.631.52