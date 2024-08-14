National General Industries standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 2.81 croreNet profit of National General Industries declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.813.10 -9 OPM %0.71-2.26 -PBDT0.330.47 -30 PBT0.230.40 -43 NP0.170.30 -43
