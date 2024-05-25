Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 33.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.46% to Rs 36.62 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.93% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 80.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power declined 33.04% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.46% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.36.6220.9980.5889.1913.0515.8213.6010.633.802.267.615.832.581.123.001.330.771.151.431.35