Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 33.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 74.46% to Rs 36.62 crore
Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power declined 33.04% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.46% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.93% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 80.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.6220.99 74 80.5889.19 -10 OPM %13.0515.82 -13.6010.63 - PBDT3.802.26 68 7.615.83 31 PBT2.581.12 130 3.001.33 126 NP0.771.15 -33 1.431.35 6
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

