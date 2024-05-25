Business Standard
Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 6.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 9.45% to Rs 20.96 crore
Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 6.01% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.29% to Rs 11.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 76.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.9619.15 9 76.9069.44 11 OPM %32.5925.54 -23.7724.11 - PBDT6.764.67 45 18.4415.92 16 PBT5.923.76 57 14.8012.38 20 NP3.883.66 6 11.0310.89 1
