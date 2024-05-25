Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MKP Mobility reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 6241.67% to Rs 7.61 crore
Net profit of MKP Mobility reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6241.67% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18725.00% to Rs 22.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.610.12 6242 22.590.12 18725 OPM %0-100.00 -0.13-225.00 - PBDT0.27-0.11 LP 0.85-0.26 LP PBT0.22-0.11 LP 0.77-0.26 LP NP0.59-0.11 LP 1.14-0.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

MKP Mobility reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Man Industries receives approval of Shell Global for coating for steel pipeline

A New Look for Indian E-Auto Grabs International Attention at Netherlands E-Mobility Expo

DENSO Participates in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, 1st - 3rd February 2024

NSE SME Wise Travel India climbs on debut

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 6.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1218.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon