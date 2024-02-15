SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.10% to Rs 180.99 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of SBM Bank India reported to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 2.10% to Rs 180.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 177.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.180.99177.2739.1741.17-19.584.29-19.584.29-19.584.29