IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 47.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 1627.16 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company declined 47.35% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 1627.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1517.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1627.161517.32-4.872.1338.0072.1738.0072.1738.0072.17