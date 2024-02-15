Sensex (    %)
                        
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 47.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 1627.16 crore
Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company declined 47.35% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 1627.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1517.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1627.161517.32 7 OPM %-4.872.13 -PBDT38.0072.17 -47 PBT38.0072.17 -47 NP38.0072.17 -47
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

