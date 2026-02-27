Patanjali Foods Ltd down for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 509.8, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.13% in last one year as compared to a 14.28% rally in NIFTY and a 1.43% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 509.8, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25284.25. The Sensex is at 81620.9, down 0.76%.Patanjali Foods Ltd has added around 0.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52023, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

