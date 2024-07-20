Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 72.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 41.82 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries declined 72.58% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 41.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.8255.76 -25 OPM %8.5117.32 -PBDT3.2510.15 -68 PBT2.549.31 -73 NP1.906.93 -73
