Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 72.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 72.58% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 41.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.8255.768.5117.323.2510.152.549.311.906.93