Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 8221.66 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 13.68% to Rs 765.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 886.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 31721.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31524.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Patanjali Foods declined 21.76% to Rs 206.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 8221.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7872.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.