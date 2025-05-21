Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 236.35 croreNet profit of Religare Enterprises declined 20.85% to Rs 99.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 236.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.25% to Rs 125.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 974.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 881.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales236.35249.91 -5 974.49881.19 11 OPM %98.349.18 -30.7636.10 - PBDT239.4623.28 929 305.30289.04 6 PBT222.116.06 3565 243.30217.34 12 NP99.06125.15 -21 125.19232.91 -46
