Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 2058.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.44% to Rs 493.30 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants rose 2058.11% to Rs 287.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.44% to Rs 493.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1015.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales493.301015.90 -51 OPM %-0.85-0.05 -PBDT-0.860.18 PL PBT-1.69-0.55 -207 NP287.4613.32 2058
