MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2431.25% to Rs 4.05 croreNet Loss of MPDL reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2431.25% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.050.16 2431 OPM %-46.67-350.00 -PBDT-1.86-0.54 -244 PBT-1.86-0.55 -238 NP-1.51-0.55 -175
