Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 45.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 156.22% to Rs 180.02 croreNet profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 45.77% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 156.22% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales180.0270.26 156 OPM %14.4021.86 -PBDT20.9114.28 46 PBT19.5112.73 53 NP13.799.46 46
