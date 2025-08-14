Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 10.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Jindal Photo rose 10.46% to Rs 52.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.63 -14 OPM %83.3384.13 -PBDT52.4547.43 11 PBT52.4447.42 11 NP52.3847.42 10
