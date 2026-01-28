Paushak standalone net profit declines 59.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 48.80 crore

Net profit of Paushak declined 59.57% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.48.8049.2623.3829.8012.3720.967.4217.206.1715.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News