Paushak standalone net profit declines 59.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 48.80 crore

Net profit of Paushak declined 59.57% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales48.8049.26 -1 OPM %23.3829.80 -PBDT12.3720.96 -41 PBT7.4217.20 -57 NP6.1715.26 -60

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

