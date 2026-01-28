GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for equities as investors focus on US Fed meet outcome

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 19.00 points, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty 50 today.

Today, the industrial production data for the month of December 2025 would be announced. The industrial production in India grew 6.7% from the previous year in November of 2025, accelerating from the upwardly revised 0.5% increase in the previous month, to mark the sharpest pace of expansion since October of 2023.

The US Federal Reserve has will commence its monetary policy meet today and will announce the outcome of this meet tomorrow.

The Federal Reserve had reduced the federal funds rate by 25 basis points at the December meeting. It had also announced its plans to begin purchasing shorter-term Treasury securities. This marked the third rate cut of the year 2025, following two 25-basis-point moves in September and October.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,068.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,999.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 43,772.88 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday, breaking ranks with Wall Street after the S&P 500 closed at a record high.

Meanwhile, Australia saw its headline inflation come in at 3.6% for the last quarter of 2025, its highest level of inflation in six quarters.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.91%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke ranks, losing 408.99 points, or 0.83%, and settling at 49,003.4.

The S&P 500 futures were near the flatline ahead of the Federal Reserves interest rate decision and earnings reports from major tech companies.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%, but traders will be seeking hints on longer-term changes to monetary policy.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended modestly higher in a volatile session, supported by improving risk appetite. Sentiment was lifted by optimism around the India-European Union free trade agreement and expectations of a potential easing of US tariff measures related to Indias imports of Russian oil.

The rupee rebounded from record lows, providing additional support to domestic equities, while firm global market cues aided sentiment. Investors also took note of remarks at Davos by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who indicated that the additional 25% tariffs on India could be withdrawn amid reduced Indian purchases of Russian oil.

Separately, liquidity support from the Reserve Bank of India boosted confidence after the central bank announced measures to inject funds into the banking system. The Nifty closed above the 25,150 level, led by gains in metal and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 319.78 points or 0.39% to 81,857.48. The Nifty 50 index added 126.75 points or 0.51% to 25,175.40.

