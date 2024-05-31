Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 81.45 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries declined 44.05% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 10.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 316.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content