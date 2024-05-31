Business Standard
Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 81.45 crore
Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 44.05% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 10.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 316.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.4584.12 -3 316.87362.22 -13 OPM %11.7115.54 -10.889.07 - PBDT6.8310.84 -37 26.4123.92 10 PBT3.957.48 -47 15.7112.11 30 NP2.684.79 -44 10.568.36 26
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

