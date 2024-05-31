Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 81.45 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 10.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 316.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 44.05% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.81.4584.12316.87362.2211.7115.5410.889.076.8310.8426.4123.923.957.4815.7112.112.684.7910.568.36