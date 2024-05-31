Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 36.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 32.80% to Rs 268.27 crore
Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 36.79% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 268.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.26% to Rs 29.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.71% to Rs 1046.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1336.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales268.27399.24 -33 1046.511336.75 -22 OPM %5.026.92 -5.673.85 - PBDT11.1315.70 -29 43.1739.68 9 PBT9.6814.44 -33 37.5334.95 7 NP7.1311.28 -37 29.1326.66 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon