Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 328.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 108.03 crore

Net profit of Pavna Industries rose 328.57% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 108.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.0379.448.018.327.694.394.040.963.000.70

