Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 328.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 108.03 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries rose 328.57% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 108.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales108.0379.44 36 OPM %8.018.32 -PBDT7.694.39 75 PBT4.040.96 321 NP3.000.70 329
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:48 PM IST