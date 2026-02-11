Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 53.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 53.10 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 53.33% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 53.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.1051.2512.9011.478.207.446.315.825.063.30

