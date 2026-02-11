Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 38.10% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.270.36 -25 OPM %-211.1113.89 -PBDT1.521.23 24 PBT1.491.22 22 NP1.451.05 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Modulex Construction Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:48 PM IST