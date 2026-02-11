Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 38.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 38.10% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.270.36-211.1113.891.521.231.491.221.451.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News