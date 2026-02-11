Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hikal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 490.70 crore

Net loss of Hikal reported to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 490.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 438.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales490.70438.90 12 OPM %16.8516.43 -PBDT70.0057.00 23 PBT28.8023.80 21 NP-5.9017.20 PL

Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 17.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

