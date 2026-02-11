Hikal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 490.70 crore

Net loss of Hikal reported to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 490.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 438.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.490.70438.9016.8516.4370.0057.0028.8023.80-5.9017.20

