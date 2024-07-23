Paytm partners with Axis Bank

To provide POS solutions and EDC devices to merchant network

One 97 Communications (Paytm) has announced a partnership with Axis Bank to provide POS solutions and EDC devices (card machines) to the Bank & its merchant network.

Through this partnership, Paytm's cutting-edge technology will reach a wider merchant base via Axis Bank, thereby enhancing the capabilities of both entities. For Axis Bank, this collaboration strengthens their merchant acquiring portfolio, enabling them to offer state-of-the-art payment solutions that enhance transaction efficiency and operational effectiveness even further. For Paytm, it extends their market presence and demonstrates their commitment to providing innovative technological solutions that meet the evolving needs of the merchant community.