Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coforge consolidated net profit declines 19.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 2400.80 crore
Net profit of Coforge declined 19.42% to Rs 133.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 2400.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2400.802221.00 8 OPM %12.2213.78 -PBDT286.20299.90 -5 PBT204.70224.20 -9 NP133.20165.30 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news updates: INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing

Crude oil strategy for Budget 2024 day: WTI eyes breakout, next target: $82

Stock Market LIVE: Defence, Railways, Banks, Agri stocks in focus ahead of Budget 2024-25

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman reaches finance ministry, to present Budget at 11 am

Cut in LPG prices to revision of tax slabs: Expectations from Budget 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon