Coforge consolidated net profit declines 19.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 2400.80 croreNet profit of Coforge declined 19.42% to Rs 133.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 2400.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2400.802221.00 8 OPM %12.2213.78 -PBDT286.20299.90 -5 PBT204.70224.20 -9 NP133.20165.30 -19
