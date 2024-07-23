Coforge consolidated net profit declines 19.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 2400.80 crore

Net profit of Coforge declined 19.42% to Rs 133.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 2400.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2400.802221.0012.2213.78286.20299.90204.70224.20133.20165.30