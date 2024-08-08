Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PCBL jumps after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to rs 118 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
PCBL rallied 4.33% to Rs 401.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 8.11% to Rs 118.02 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 109.17 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations jumped 59.07% YoY to Rs 2,143.56 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 6% YoY to Rs 163.57 crore in Q1 FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 369 crore, up 7163% as compared with Rs 215 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 17% in Q1 FY25 as against 16% in Q1 FY24.
Sales volume in Q1FY25 at 1,53,918 MTPA as against 1,23,086 MTPA during Q1FY24, an increase of 25% YoY.
The sales mix between domestic and international stood at 90,438 MT and 63,480 MT during the quarter. Export sales volume registered a strong YoY growth of 56% in Q1FY25.
Specialty Black sales volume jumped 33% to 15,671 MTPA in Q1FY25 as against 11,780 MTPA in Q1FY24.

More From This Section

RVNL slides as Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 224 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 13.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Jayabharat Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

In Q1FY25, Aquapharm Chemicals reported revenue of Rs. 359 crore with an operational EBITDA of Rs. 55 crore. Capacity utilization in Aquapharm increased to 75%. Sales volume stood at 24,402 MT during the quarter.
PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black), a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is India's largest carbon black producer and exporter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 8: Sensex sheds 581 pts; Nifty ends at 24,117; RBI maintains repo rates

LIVE news: Centre proposes to send Waqf (Amendment) Bill to joint parliamentary panel

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM; Aman's QF bout to begin soon

Ambani, Bajaj, Birla collectively hold $460 bn, equating to Singapore's GDP

RBI status quo on interest rates to boost demand for realty sector: CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon