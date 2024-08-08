PCBL jumps after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to rs 118 cr

PCBL rallied 4.33% to Rs 401.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 8.11% to Rs 118.02 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 109.17 crore in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations jumped 59.07% YoY to Rs 2,143.56 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 6% YoY to Rs 163.57 crore in Q1 FY25.
Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 369 crore, up 7163% as compared with Rs 215 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 17% in Q1 FY25 as against 16% in Q1 FY24.
Sales volume in Q1FY25 at 1,53,918 MTPA as against 1,23,086 MTPA during Q1FY24, an increase of 25% YoY.
The sales mix between domestic and international stood at 90,438 MT and 63,480 MT during the quarter. Export sales volume registered a strong YoY growth of 56% in Q1FY25.
Specialty Black sales volume jumped 33% to 15,671 MTPA in Q1FY25 as against 11,780 MTPA in Q1FY24.
In Q1FY25, Aquapharm Chemicals reported revenue of Rs. 359 crore with an operational EBITDA of Rs. 55 crore. Capacity utilization in Aquapharm increased to 75%. Sales volume stood at 24,402 MT during the quarter.
PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black), a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is India's largest carbon black producer and exporter.
