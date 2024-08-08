PCBL jumps after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to rs 118 cr

PCBL rallied 4.33% to Rs 401.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 8.11% to Rs 118.02 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 109.17 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 6% YoY to Rs 163.57 crore in Q1 FY25.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 369 crore, up 7163% as compared with Rs 215 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 17% in Q1 FY25 as against 16% in Q1 FY24.

Sales volume in Q1FY25 at 1,53,918 MTPA as against 1,23,086 MTPA during Q1FY24, an increase of 25% YoY.

Revenue from operations jumped 59.07% YoY to Rs 2,143.56 crore during the quarter.