PDS appoints Abhishek Nawani as CEO - Manufacturing

PDS appoints Abhishek Nawani as CEO - Manufacturing

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
PDS has announced strengthening of its manufacturing leadership with appointment of Abhishek Nawani as CEO - Manufacturing. He will be responsible for customer engagement, growth initiatives, and overall P&L responsibility for the manufacturing segment. Abhishek has been associated with PDS for the past four years and brings nearly three decades of experience in global apparel sourcing and manufacturing operations across India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Egypt. Prior to joining PDS, he held senior leadership roles at PVH, where he led sourcing offices in Egypt, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as part of the global supply chain team. He has also worked with JMS Group and Busana Apparel Group, further strengthening his deep, on-ground expertise across manufacturing operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

