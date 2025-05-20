Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 76.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 35.48 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.01% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.95% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 140.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.4830.54 16 140.59133.64 5 OPM %4.2012.77 -9.2611.49 - PBDT1.434.09 -65 14.5415.65 -7 PBT0.923.66 -75 12.9114.05 -8 NP0.652.71 -76 9.6110.44 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content