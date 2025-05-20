Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 128.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 268.68 croreNet profit of Honda India Power Products rose 128.86% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 268.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 231.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 79.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 794.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 989.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales268.68231.16 16 794.23989.07 -20 OPM %16.154.52 -11.0410.01 - PBDT54.3422.07 146 129.50139.97 -7 PBT48.6516.81 189 107.70119.75 -10 NP36.1615.80 129 79.9492.21 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content