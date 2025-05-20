Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 508.73 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 7.24% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 508.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 403.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.13% to Rs 202.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 1912.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1537.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales508.73403.74 26 1912.631537.14 24 OPM %17.3518.81 -18.2217.74 - PBDT89.3977.37 16 356.00265.72 34 PBT68.6462.96 9 286.82214.48 34 NP48.4445.17 7 202.34153.14 32

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

