Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 508.73 croreNet profit of Doms Industries rose 7.24% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 508.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 403.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.13% to Rs 202.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 1912.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1537.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales508.73403.74 26 1912.631537.14 24 OPM %17.3518.81 -18.2217.74 - PBDT89.3977.37 16 356.00265.72 34 PBT68.6462.96 9 286.82214.48 34 NP48.4445.17 7 202.34153.14 32
