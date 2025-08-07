Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 07 2025

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 37.47 crore

Net Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 37.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.4733.48 12 OPM %24.3411.80 -PBDT1.92-1.01 LP PBT0.82-2.08 LP NP-4.97-1.87 -166

First Published: Aug 07 2025

