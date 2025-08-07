Linc consolidated net profit declines 16.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 136.98 croreNet profit of Linc declined 16.37% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales136.98130.11 5 OPM %9.5910.95 -PBDT13.6114.90 -9 PBT9.8911.13 -11 NP7.058.43 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content