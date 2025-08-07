Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 22.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 52.29 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 22.61% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.2944.66 17 OPM %29.9728.80 -PBDT20.4716.88 21 PBT16.8213.70 23 NP12.5810.26 23
