Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 8.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.06% to Rs 10.72 croreNet profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 8.93% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.06% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.7217.59 -39 OPM %33.3024.05 -PBDT3.574.23 -16 PBT3.574.23 -16 NP2.652.91 -9
