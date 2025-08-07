Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 69.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.59% to Rs 7.63 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures declined 69.10% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.59% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.6331.26 -76 OPM %53.7445.65 -PBDT4.5514.37 -68 PBT4.0113.85 -71 NP3.3410.81 -69
