Business Standard
Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 24.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 27.95 crore
Net profit of Perfectpac declined 24.84% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.64% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 101.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.9528.58 -2 101.1299.93 1 OPM %6.658.36 -7.076.07 - PBDT2.062.36 -13 7.285.78 26 PBT1.551.82 -15 5.243.66 43 NP1.151.53 -25 3.982.83 41
First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

