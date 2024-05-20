Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 24.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 27.95 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.64% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 101.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 24.84% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.27.9528.58101.1299.936.658.367.076.072.062.367.285.781.551.825.243.661.151.533.982.83