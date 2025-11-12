Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 66.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 49.13 croreNet profit of Permanent Magnets declined 66.62% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 49.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales49.1356.10 -12 OPM %12.2119.06 -PBDT6.9111.43 -40 PBT3.708.93 -59 NP2.377.10 -67
